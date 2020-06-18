Police Investigating ‘Large’ Altercation During Funeral in Utica

A disupute ''over the funeral services'' of a loved one got out of hand and led to what Utica Police are characterizing as a ''large distrubance'' and altercation at a funeral home in the city.

A release from Utica Police says it happend last Friday at the T Revels Gibson Funeral Home on Eagle Street. Cops are withholding details of the incident, saying out of respect for the ''deceased and her family...we will not be releasing identity of the party involved, nor of those who may face criminal charges.''

Police are saying the incident resulted in injuries that sent some of those involved to the hospital.

Some additional information could be released in the future, the release from UPD says, but at this time this is the only comment being released in regard to what they call an ongoing investigation.

