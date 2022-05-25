Police Looking to Identify Alleged Theft Suspect in West Monroe

Police are asking for help from the pubic identifying a suspect in a larceny investigation in Oswego County.

State Police out of the Hastings barracks were called to the Petro Gas Station located at 2634 State Route 49 in the town of West Monroe, New York for a reported theft. The incident is reported to have taken place on May 1, 2022 at approximately 6:50pm.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, an individual was captured on surveillance video allegedly taking a pair of sunglasses and gloves from the store without paying for them.

larceny suspect Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (May 2022) larceny suspect Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (May 2022) loading...

No injuries were reported during the incident. Police have not released any more information about the incident at this time.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation - including the identity or whereabouts of the pictured suspect - is asked to call State Police Headquarters at: (315) 366-6000.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe.

Beautiful Frankfort Home Includes Horse Barn It’s a beautiful home on 50 acres of property on Kerber Road in Frankfort and it features a horse barn!