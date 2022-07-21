Niagara Falls Man Charged with Resisting Arrest After Alleged Domestic Incident

A Niagara County man was arrested after authorities say he pushed troopers and resisted arrest during an alleged incident with his girlfriend.

State Police were called to an address in Niagara Falls after receiving a call about a domestic dispute. When troopers arrived at approximately 5:40pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, they say that the suspect, 23-year-old Ethan K. Santiago, was told “to get away from his girlfriend.” According to a written release from the NYSP Santiago “turned towards and pushed the Troopers. Troopers took Santiago to the ground and Santiago proceeded to resist arrest.”

Santiago was eventually arrested and brought to the State Police barracks in Niagara where he was charged with Resisting Arrest.

He was subsequently issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charge in the City of Niagara Falls Court at a future date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: The information in this post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. In both cases presented, regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Lockport Man After Allegedly Impersonating Officer

A stop for cell phone use while driving turned into something unexpected for police.

Members of the New York State Police stopped a driver at approximately 9:12am on Tuesday, July 19 in the town of Lockport after they allegedly saw him using his cellular telephone while driving.

When troopers approached the vehicle the driver stated that he was a corrections officer and presented his employment identification card to them.

During their investigation troopers say they learned that the driver, identified as 30-year-old Salvatore V. Angelo of Lockport, New York, “was no longer employed by [the] NYS Department of Corrections.”

Angelo was taken into custody and arrested by the NYSP.

He was charged with Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree: Pretending to be a Public Servant and issued an appearance ticket.

He is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Lockport Court at a future date.

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys