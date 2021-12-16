Authorities are asking for you help identifying two suspects in the alleged theft of credit cards in the Oswego County Town of Schroeppel, New York.

New York State Police say that they were called to the Beaver Meadows Golf Course in November after credit cards were reported missing from multiple vehicles parked in the parking lot.

Later that day credit cards reported stolen were allegedly used at Best Buy and Wal-Mart in Dewitt, New York. Other cards were used at Bass Pro Shops in Auburn.

Alleged Credit Card Theft and Usage Locations via Google Maps December 2021

According to police, the two individuals in the photographs below were seen on surveillance video at Best Buy purchasing Laptops.

If anyone can identify these individuals, they are asked to contact State Police at: (315) 366.6000.

Residents are reminded to keep valuables hidden from sight and locked away in vehicles. Although this will not prevent all thefts it may make them more difficult to execute.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) there were more than 2.1 million fraud reports in 2020. Imposter scams, according to the FTC, are the most common type of fraud reported. The FTC said that there was a "surge of reports in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Suspects Photo Courtesy: New York State Police December 2021

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. All suspects are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

11 Dogs Around Utica And Rome New York Up For Adoption For Christmas Here's a quick look from Pet Finder of 23 amazing pups within 100 miles of our region up for adoption:

Dinosaur World Live Invades The City Of Utica New York January 2022 Dinosaur World Live is an interactive show for the whole family. You can catch all of our historic friends at The Stanley Theatre on January 25th at 6:30PM. Here's photos from past shows:

Winter Storm Gail Buries New York in Record Snow It's hard to believe one year ago, rather than the record high temperatures, New York saw record snowfall.