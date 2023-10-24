A local man whom police say changed clothes while running from cops was still apprehended by New Hartford Police and now faces felony charges.

Police say the 18-year-old Utica man was suspected of stealing approximately $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Lowe's in New Hartford. Loss prevention officers say they tried to stop Anjeloh Delrio but he ran off on foot toward the New Hartford American Legion. When cops responded, they say Delrio ran off again, attempting to hide behind businesses along Clinton Street and Commercial Drive. They say the alleged thief also went so far as to change clothes while trying to get in away in an effort to disguise himself.

Photo of Delrio released by New Hartford Police on Facebook.

Delrio was arrested, though, and positively identified as the suspect in the Lowe's incident. He faces a charge of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

New Hartford Police also say Delrio is the suspect in a separate larceny from Best Buy in Consumer Square. The investigation into that incident is ongoing, police said. In the meantime, the 18-year-old has was issued an appearance ticket and released. He's due to answer the charges in New Hartford Town Court at a future date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

