New Hartford Police say a Washington Mills man is under arrest, facing charges for several alleged acts, including spitting on a member of his family.

Officials say it happened at approximately 8:30pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at a home located on the 3600 block of Oneida Street in New Hartford.

Police were called to the scene for a report of a domestic dispute in progress. When they arrived police say they immediately recognized the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Marcus Parrotte from Washington Mills, New York, from previous encounters that they had with him.

Neighbourhood of 3600 Block of Oneida Street in New Hartford, New York via Google Maps (May 2022)

On Friday, May 13, 2022 - i.e. prior to this alleged incident, Marcus Parrotte had been served an Order of Protection as well as an emergency vacate. Police say he intentionally violated his active "Stay Away" Order of Protection which was written as a stay away from the protected party, the residence, and an order refraining him from communication with the protected party.

In a written release from the New Hartford Police authorities allege that "Marcus spit on his mother, and intentionally damaged her TV with his fist. Marcus also tossed multiple items in the living room."

Marcus Parrotte Photo Credit: New Hartford Police Department (May 2022)

No injuries were reported.

According to NHPD Officer Sanel Galijasevic, in addition to Marcus' mom there were two other people in the home at the time.

Marcus Parrotte was charged with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree (Class E felony)

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (Class E felony)

Burglary in the 2nd Degree (Class C felony)

Harassment in the 2nd Degree

He was charged and processed at the New Hartford Police Department before being brought to the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

