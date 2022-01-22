Police: Watertown Woman Tries to Run Over Two Parole Officers
A Watertown woman is under arrest after allegedly trying to hit two New York State parole officers with a car.
New York State Police say that on Thursday, January 20, 2022 two New York State parole officers tried to approach Tayler E. Glass, a parolee who had allegedly failed to appear for check-in at their agency. Glass is on parole for forgery and burglary charges.
They say that the 30-year-old from Watertown was in a vehicle when the officers tried to approach her. Then, according to a written release from the NYSP, Glass "accelerated, almost striking one officer and causing the officer to be in fear of being killed. A few minutes later they again encountered glass in a parking lot, when she backed towards the second officer, almost striking her. Glass then physically resisted being arrested."
There are no reports of injuries suffered.
She was eventually taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree (Class D felony)
- Resisting Arrest (Class A misdemeanor)
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree (misdemeanor)
Glass was arraigned and, because of the parole warrant and previous felony convictions, she was sent to jail without bail.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]