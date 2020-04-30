Possible Coronavirus Spread Reported In Onondaga County
,
Both locations were on Erie Boulevard East. The possible exposure comes from one shopper at Price Chopper, located at Midler Avenue, and the other was a worker at a Cricket Wireless store in Empire Plaza, DeWitt.
In both cases, the infected people were wearing a mask. Here's the locations and times of possible exposure from syracuse.com:
Cricket Wireless, Empire Plaza, 3150 Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt
• Wednesday, April 22: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm
• Thursday, April 23: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm
Price Chopper, 2515 Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse
• Saturday, April 25: 9:30 am to 10:15 am
Anyone who was at those locations, at those times, who develops symptoms should contact their doctor. If the symptoms are severe, please call 911.
