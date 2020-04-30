Possible Coronavirus Spread Reported In Onondaga County

,

Both locations were on Erie Boulevard East. The possible exposure comes from one shopper at Price Chopper, located at Midler Avenue, and the other was a worker at a Cricket Wireless store in Empire Plaza, DeWitt.

In both cases, the infected people were wearing a mask. Here's the locations and times of possible exposure from syracuse.com:

Cricket Wireless, Empire Plaza, 3150 Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt

• Wednesday, April 22: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

• Thursday, April 23: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Price Chopper, 2515 Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse

• Saturday, April 25: 9:30 am to 10:15 am

Anyone who was at those locations, at those times, who develops symptoms should contact their doctor. If the symptoms are severe, please call 911.

Download The WIBX 950 Mobile App

(Source from Syracuse.com)