Possible COVID-19 Public Exposures In Madison County

The Madison County Health Department is reporting to two potential public exposures to COVID-19.

The possible exposures took place at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in Oneida between 12:30 and 1:00 p.m. on September 21st and at Aldi on Seneca Turnpike in Canastota -- on the same date -- from 1:15 to 2:00 p.m.

Health officials say the infected person wore a mask on both occasions.

Anyone who visited those locations during the identified time frames should self-monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms through October 5th.

Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or difficulty breathing.

For more information please visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

