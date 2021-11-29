A Poughkeepsie man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested on November 17, 2021.

In a written release New York State Police say they believe that 27-year-old Anthony Mark Beckford had fled “the country to avoid prosecution. Continued investigation by the State Police and the Westchester County FBI Safe Streets Task Force determined Beckford returned to the United States and located him in Brooklyn, NY.”

The original charges stem from a February 2019 arrest. Police say he was in possession of heroin and fentanyl as well as a stolen Smith and Wesson model 64 38-caliber special revolved with a defaced serial number. At that time he was charged with the following:

Six Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd Degree with Intent to Sell

Degree with Intent to Sell Four Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd Degree

Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd Degree

Degree Criminal Possession of a Defaced Weapon in the 3 rd Degree

Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree with a Previous Conviction

As of this date he is at the Dutchess County Jail awaiting a future court date.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

The Old Grist Mill in St. Johnsville, NY The Grist Mill was built in St. Johnsville, NY and is for sale for $775,000

2021 World Series Artifacts Will Live in Cooperstown at Baseball Hall of Fame Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.

The baseball artifacts were on display in Albany at the Albany Airport baggage claim area on Wednesday, before making the trip to Cooperstown.

Here are 9 now historic artifacts from the series that will forever live at the Hall of Fame.