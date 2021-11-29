Poughkeepsie Man Captured After Police Say He Fled Country on Drug and Weapons Charges
A Poughkeepsie man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested on November 17, 2021.
In a written release New York State Police say they believe that 27-year-old Anthony Mark Beckford had fled “the country to avoid prosecution. Continued investigation by the State Police and the Westchester County FBI Safe Streets Task Force determined Beckford returned to the United States and located him in Brooklyn, NY.”
The original charges stem from a February 2019 arrest. Police say he was in possession of heroin and fentanyl as well as a stolen Smith and Wesson model 64 38-caliber special revolved with a defaced serial number. At that time he was charged with the following:
- Six Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell
- Four Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Defaced Weapon in the 3rd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree with a Previous Conviction
As of this date he is at the Dutchess County Jail awaiting a future court date.