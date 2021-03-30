Primary Urgent Care Offers Walk-In COVID Vaccines

Primary Urgent Care at 1904 Genesee Street in Utica is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines and no appointment is needed.

Walk-in vaccines will be available today, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m to 6 p.m.

Vaccinations are for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

COVID vaccines are eligible for:

Ages 30 and older

Anyone with comorbidities or underlying health conditions (Ages 18+)

Anyone who works directly with the public (Ages 18+)

Your second dose is guaranteed and will be scheduled at the time of your first appointment for 28 days later.