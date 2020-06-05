Rally And Vigil Against Racism Will Be Held In Rome

Members of Citizen Action of New York’s Central New York Chapter will be holding a rally to protest against racism and police brutality on Saturday in Rome.

Participants will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the Fort Stanwix Visitor Center and will then peacefully march around the perimeter of the fort.

A rally and candlelight vigil will follow.

The event is being held in solidarity with hundreds of protests and marches happening across the country following the death of George Floyd.

Thousands have attended Citizen Action rallies in the past week, with 7,000 people attending a rally in the Capital District, and thousands more in the Hudson Valley, New York City, the Southern Tier and Western New York.