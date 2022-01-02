Lights, Camera, Upstate! See below how we ranked the 15 best movies filmed in Upstate, New York.

What do A Quiet Place, The Irishman, Salt, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Horse Whisperer, Slap Shot, The Other Guys, The Place Beyond the Pines, and Ironweed all have in common? You guessed it, all these major movies were filmed (or parts were filmed) in Upstate New York.

Upstate NY is "Hollywood East"

Upstate turned into "mini-Hollywood" over the last few years as more and more major film companies have come to New York to shoot their movies. Sometimes agencies will choose an area or region that makes the most sense for the movie, other times they'll come here because it's cheaper. Regardless of the reason, it's always exciting to see Hollywood's biggest stars set up shop in our hometown, eat, drink, play, socialize, and work in our area.

And over the years, Upstate New York has been very fortunate to have major talents like Al Pacino, Robert Redford, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Bradley Cooper, Jim Carrey, Mark Walhberg, Tobey Maguire, Dustin Hoffman, John Krasinski, Eva Mendes and more, working in our hometowns.

How did we come up with the ranking system?

There are dozens of noteworthy movies that have been made in Upstate New York, and many of you know which ones they are. But where do they rank? That's where things can be a little tricky. Gathering as much info as we could about "films made in Upstate New York," we started writing them all down, which was the easy part. We needed a grading system so that we could rank them from #15, all the way down to the #1 movie made in Upstate.

We judged and graded each film based on 5 different sets of criteria, equally weighted.

Star Power: How big of a star the actor(s) were.

Average Critics Score: Rotten Tomatoes, IMDB, Metacritic, etc

Box Office Success: How much $$$$ the movie made.

Time Spent in Upstate New York: Did they come here to shoot one scene, or did they set up shop for months? The longer they were in town, the higher the grade was given to the film.

Overall Wow Factor/ Overall Impact: Do people still talk about it to this day?

Here are the top 15 movies (ranked) made in Upstate New York, with 2 additional films worthy of a shoutout. If we missed a bunch, or if you disagree with our ranking, feel free to let us know.

Ranking The Top 15 Movies Filmed in Upstate New York