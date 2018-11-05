RCIL Offers Free Rides To The Polls

The Resource Center for Independent Living will be providing free and accessible transportation to and from the polls on Tuesday.

RCIL says Oneida County has made progress to enhance the accessibility of polling places so that individuals with disabilities are able to vote with independence.

They say they want to make sure that transportation isn’t a barrier preventing people from getting to the polling sites.

If you need a ride to a polling site, please call RCIL at (315) 797-4642.