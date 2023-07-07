Really Guys?!?! Teens Dupe Child, 6, Steal Her New Bicycle, Police Say
A young girl from Utica is without her new bicycle just days after getting it as a birthday gift thanks to a group of teenagers who apparently stole the girl's bike after asking to 'try' it.
That's according to Utica Police who say they are working track down the girl's bicycle and have included the photo below of the gift she received earlier this week.
Just four days after receiving the bicycle as a birthday gift, the child was in the area of Court Street and Sunset Ave, on Thursday evening when a group of teenaged boys approached and asked the girl if they could 'try' her new bike, police said.
"The little girl, who comes from a large family where sharing is very important to them, allowed the teenager to "try" her bicycle," UPD officials said on Facebook. Unfortunately, one of the teens hopped and took off, police said.
Immediately after learning about the incident, two members of the UPD, Deputy Chief Edward Noonan and Police Officer Sanel Beslic, each stepped up and donated bicycles from their own homes. "Officers took the donated to the little girl's house and were immediately met with hugs and tears when the officers gave them the bikes," police said on Facebook.
However, cops haven't given up on trying to locate the new bike that was stolen (see inset photo). They're asking for help from the community and say if anyone has information on the whereabouts of the bicycle to contact them at 315-223-3461. Calls can be kept anonymous.
Police say the included photo was pulled from a video that was shot when the girl received the bike.