Red Cross Fears Coronavirus Threat May Impact Blood Supply

The threat of Coronavirus isn't just impacting the hand sanitizer and toilet paper supply. The American Red Cross is worried that fears of the spreading disease may lead to a shortage in their blood supply.

The Red Cross is urging any healthy, eligible donors to give either blood or platelets at their nearest blood donation center.

There is always a dip in the numbers during cold and flu season due to the need for healthy people to be donors. As the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases increases, the number of eligible donors will decrease.

The President of Red Cross Blood Services is Chris Hrouda. Hrouda says,

We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients.

If you are healthy and eligible, please make an appointment to make your donation. There are several ways in which you can schedule an appointment. You can download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

If your blood type is O, your donation is needed immediately. Whether it is whole blood or platelets, please make your appointment now.