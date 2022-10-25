Food Network mega star Chef Robert Irvine will be filming an episode of Restaurant Impossible in Rome New York. Want to go see it live?

Between November 9th and November 10th 2022 The Balanced Chef of Rome will be in the Food Network spotlight. Want to go? You got to register online here.

NOTE: This event is first come first serve by email reservation and we CANNOT guarantee everyone who responds will get a table. Clicking “GOING” or commenting on a post does not constitute a reservation. If you are selected, you will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner."

Restaurant Impossible is hosted by Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine. Robert’s Challenge: Save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days.

Come dine with us and be one of the first patrons to see the newly renovated space.

If you are interested in making a reservation at The Balanced Chef for either service, please email production at: reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by November 7th at 12:00PM (PST).

Please use the following in your subject line: 2026 / THE BALANCED CHEF RESERVATIONS. PLEASE NOTE: Production will be covering the cost of the LUNCH meal but is NOT covering the cost of your GRAND RE-OPENING meal – you will be responsible for paying your own bill.

Reservations are first come, first served by email and we CANNOT guarantee everyone who responds will get a table. If you are selected, you will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner.

The Balanced Chef was founded in 2015. You can read more about them online here.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.

Famous Youtube Stars Come To Rome New York To Help Solve Missing Persons Case Adventures with Purpose, a famous YouTube channel with over 2.02M subscribers, was in Rome New York to try and solve a missing teen report from 1990 of Mark Seelman and Douglas Goodwin. You can watch the episode on YouTube here

