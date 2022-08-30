Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York

If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!

REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.

REXPO will be held on Saturday, November 5th. You're almost guaranteed to see some freaky stuff there. When 1 out of 4 animals can probably kill you, you know it's going to be a party.

REXPO is advertising around 130 different exhibitors when they take over the spacious Main Street Armory, at 900 East Main Street in Rochester.

General admission is $10 per adult and $5 for children 13 and under (2 and under are free). Tickets are available at the door and never sell out, so you needn't worry about not getting in. The show runs from 10am to 4pm.

DID YOU KNOW...

Did you know New York is home to three species of venomous snakes? They're the copperhead, massasauga, and timber rattlesnake. Personally, I had no idea New York had rattlers, until I hiked Overlook Mountain in the Catskills. When you start to near the summit, you start seeing signs warning hikers of their existence. That sort of pumped me up a little bit, and I wished I had seen one. Hiking is more fun when there's some danger involved... at least in my opinion.

