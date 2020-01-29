Ride For Missing Children Announces Changes For 2020

Officials with the Ride for Missing Children-CNY are announcing a major change for this year’s ride.

The 90-mile bike ride will end at the Adirondack Bank Center this year instead of the New Hartford Rec Center.

The ride will be followed by an after party sponsored by the Save of the Day Foundation.

The announcement comes with news of a new ride route for 2020.

The riders will visit five schools, and pass 22 more. Full stops will be made at Westmoreland Central Schools, Notre Dame Elementary School, Whitesboro Middle School, General William Floyd Elementary School and John F. Kennedy Junior High School.

“We are eager to involve our Ride in the excitement happening in Downtown Utica and add this new milestone to our history,” said Program Director Jody Wheet. “And this year, we will have one place where everyone can interact and participate in Ride day.”

The 24th annual Ride for Missing Children will take place on Friday, June 5th.