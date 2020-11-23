Utica Jr. Comets Deliver Turkeys To Rescue Mission Of Utica

Members of the Utica Jr. Comets organization, along with members of the Utica Comets staff, kept a holiday tradition alive today. 250 turkeys were delivered to the Rescue Mission of Utica to help local families in need. The turkeys were purchased through the Save of The Day Foundation through donations from Don’s Ford and George Murad. The annual turkey delivery is in its eighth year and was held despite the ongoing pause of the 2020-21 AHL season. “Just because there’s no hockey yet this year doesn’t mean we stop giving back to our community,” said Comets President Robert Esche. “In some ways, this year is even more special, because we get to put the younger players in the shoes of the professionals to see what their futures can look like. And any time we are able to help local families, especially during a pandemic, we are eager to do so.” “We are so grateful for the Utica Comets and the Save of the Day Foundation in our eighth year of the turkey delivery,” expressed Ernie Talerico, Director of Operations with the Utica Rescue Mission. “The Comets organization exemplifies community spirit and we are so thankful for the way they give back every year, not only at this time but all year round.”