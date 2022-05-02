Who Took Home Top Honors at Riggie Wars 2022?

***Updated May 4th, 2022 due to a mistake made in original results***

It was the most delicious war in recent memory. Riggie Wars 2022 took place this past weekend in Little Falls, with 16 local eateries battling it out for bragging rights over who makes the best chicken riggies.

315 Foodies and Rock Valley Brewing Company co-hosted the event, which was one of the first ever cookoffs to specifically feature chicken riggies. Observers of the historic battle were treated to samples from all 16 participants, as well as live music throughout. 315 Foodies had previously worked with Rock Valley Brewing on a chili cookoff in November 2021, which proved successful.

"Who has the best riggies?" has always been hotly debated, and this war promised to answer that question once and for all. Thankfully there was very little sauce shed while the score was settled.

So who won the war?

CASSIDY'S DINER

Cassidy's Diner of Richfield Springs took home top honors at Riggie Wars 2022. The competition was extremely close, with 1st and 2nd place being decided with less than 20 votes.

There was some initial confusion, as a 16 Stone Brewpub in Holland Patent was originally thought to be the winner, and they had declared so in a Facebook post.

But despite Cassidy's Diner's victory, and perhaps all the more because of the results snafu, the debate on "Who has the best chicken riggies?" is sure to continue.

If you were unable to attend Riggie Wars 2022, below is a comprehensive list of who makes Utica's favorite dish:

