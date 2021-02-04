Rite Aid Adds Local COVID-19 Testing Sites

Rite Aid will be opening an additional 317 no-charge COVID-19 testing sites on Friday, including three in the Utica-Rome area.

New self-swab testing sites will open at the Rite Aid stores on Genesee Street in Utica, Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro and Erie Boulevard West in Rome.

The Rite Aid on Commercial Drive in New Hartford has been offering testing for several months.

Each site will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 5:00, with testing only available through the drive-thru windows.

Testing is available for all individuals 4 years of age or older.

Customers are required to pre-register online at riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

