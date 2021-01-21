Rite Aid Expands COVID Testing To Ages Four And Up

Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing to children ages four and older and will be opening 60 new self-swab locations on Friday.

Previously, testing had been available to those 13 years of age and older.

Expanded testing will take place at the Rite Aid on Commercial Drive in New Hartford, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 5.

Patients are required to pre-register on the company’s website.

The additional 60 sites will bring Rite Aid’s self-swab testing capacity to 460 total testing sites across 16 states.