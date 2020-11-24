Rite Aid Expands COVID Testing Program In New York

Rite Aid is updating its COVID-19 testing program through its partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services.

No-charge testing at Rite Aid’s existing test sites will be expanded to those 13 year of age and older, regardless of whether the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

"We're proud to continue serving as an essential part of the pandemic response in the neighborhoods we serve," said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. "Continuing to make testing available - and now, to a broader age range - is an important next step in continuing to fight COVID-19."

Testing will be temporarily unavailable at Rite Aid sites on Thanksgiving and Friday and will resume on Saturday.

The Rite Aid on Commercial Drive in New Hartford offers testing Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 8:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 5:00.