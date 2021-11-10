Rittenhouse Murder Case Thrown into Jeopardy by Mistrial Bid

By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and KATHLEEN FOODY, The Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse has been thrown into jeopardy. His lawyers have asked for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor.

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request but was clearly angry at the prosecution, telling Thomas Binger he doesn't believe Binger was acting in good faith.

The startling turn came after Rittenhouse, in a high-stakes gamble, took the stand and testified that he was under attack when he shot three men during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha. The 18-year-old said: "I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself."

What Does "Let's Go, Brandon!" Mean? Let's Go Brandon, or LGB, May Not Mean What You Think

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.

Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County