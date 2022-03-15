Update - 4:10p.m. March 15, 2022: On Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police updated a news release regarding the deaths of both Janet Jordan and Melvin Williams. That update noted that Jordan had died of a gunshot wound, and Williams died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

New York State Police are investigating the death of two Rochester-area first responders, a 9-1-1 operator and a veteran police sergeant whose remains were found soon after he was named a person of interest in the woman's death.

State Police say they were contacted by the Rochester Mayor's Office and the Rochester Police Chief on Monday morning to investigate a possible homicide regarding the death of 9-1-1 operator Janet Jordan, 35. She was found deceased in a home on Wetmore Park, according to a release from NYSP.

Not long after veteran Rochester Police Sgt. Melvin Williams, 44, was named 'person of interest' in the woman's death, police say he was then found deceased in a vehicle at Veteran's Memorial Park in nearby Henrietta, NY.

While the case is still being categorized as an active investigation, police are calling it an 'isolated incident' and say there is no danger to the public at this time.

The State Police Forensic Identification Unit, Rochester Mayor’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the NY Attorney General’s Office are all said to be involved in this ongoing investigation.

Mike Rivera, president of AFSCME 1635 union representing 1,500 employees in the Rochester area told 13WHAM:

"There are no words to express our shock and sadness as we’ve learned that Janet Jordan, a dear friend to all and fellow Rochester 911 co-worker, was taken from us far too soon. We will now hold each other a little tighter, say I love you a little more, and remember her kindness and wonderful spirit. On behalf of the members of AFSCME 1635, we send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Janet’s family and friends during this very difficult and painful time."

Williams, meanwhile, was reportedly a 16-year veteran of the police department.

