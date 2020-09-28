Rome Bar Shut Down for Violating COVID Rules
The Rome Police Department has shut down a local establishment for non-compliance of several COVID-19 related regulations.
Police say after receiving several complaints, officers visited the Ramblin Inn Bar on North James Street and found:
- no food service at the establishment
- no or improper mask wearing
- improper social distancing
A release from Rome Police says the bar was closed and will remain closed until it can comply with the Governor's Executive Order as it relates to the above mentioned violations.
