A Midstate Corrections Officer is facing serious charges following a joint investigation involving the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations.

27-year-old Ryan Santos of Rome was arrested on Saturday and charged with Felony Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree.

Santos allegedly attempted to bring Narcotics into the correctional facility in which he worked. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Marcy Court on Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.