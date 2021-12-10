Rome Home Transformed into Santa’s Village Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

There's a home in Rome that has been magically transformed into Santa's Village for the holiday season.

The massive Christmas display on Canterbury Hill Road is a magical experience for the young and old. "The Christmas display is up," said homeowner Arlene Kraeger. "My husband was waiting for the winds to stop so he can do final touches on our small re-creation of Santa’s Village."

Credit - Arlene Kraeger

Sam Kraeger begins working on the Christmas display on November 1. "He spends every free minute he has setting it up," explained Arlene.

Photo Credit - Arlene Kraeger

The display starts with a reminder of the true meaning of the season - a nativity scene with Mary, Joseph, and the angels awaiting the coming of Jesus.

Photo Credit - Arlene Kraeger

Once you pass the nativity scene, you'll see the elves busy in their workshop, sorting mail, building, and wrapping presents for Santa to put under the tree and in stockings on Christmas eve.

Photo Credit - Frank Galante

Once the presents are wrapped the elves deliver them to the reindeer stable where they are put into Santa's sleigh. On top of the stable, you'll see a clock tower that countdowns the days until Santa’s journey around the world. "Santa and Mrs. Clause are decorating a tree in their den where they admire the many gifts and crafts of Christmas past," said Kraeger.

Credit - Arlene Kraeger

Just past the stable, there's a 20-foot snowman and a Christmas tree forest where a group of girls build a snowman and decorate the trees with a little help from the reindeer.

Credit - Arlene Kraeger

Saving the best for last is the jolly old man himself and his eight tiny reindeer ready to take flight.

Credit - Arlene Kraeger

You can take a virtual drive-by of Santa's Village at Sam and Arlene Kraeger's home in the video above or see it in person at 7155 Canterbury Hill Road in Rome where Santa is expected to make an early visit. " "We're waiting on Santa's arrival at our house either this weekend or next," said Arlene.

