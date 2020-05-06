Rome Honor America Days Celebration Canceled

Another popular area summertime event has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo has announced the cancellation of the annual Honor America Days Celebration, which was scheduled to take place July 24th through August 9th.

"The Honor America Days Celebration is without a doubt our most popular community wide event each year." said Izzo. "However, with a heavy heart for the first time in 36 years, we must cancel the annual parade and pops concert due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."

She says with the rules and regulations surrounding social distancing, they cannot initiate events that will invite thousands of people to participate.

Izzo says they’re hoping to be able to hold the event in the summer of 2021.