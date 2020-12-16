Rome Hospital Could Begin Vaccinating Workers Next Week

Rome Memorial Hospital could begin vaccinating its employees for COVID-19 as early as next week, if the FDA authorizes emergency use of the Moderna vaccine on Friday as expected.

The hospital was informed by the State Department of Health that it would be receiving the Moderna vaccine.

Director of Infection Prevention Emma Ingalls says the vaccine is easier to store and equally effective as the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say they will be following Department of Health guidance prioritizing health care workers based on their risk of exposure.

.