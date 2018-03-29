Rome Man Accused Of Beating Girlfriend’s Son

A Rome man has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend's 2-year old son.

30-year old Anthony Butler was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of felony assault.

Rome Police tell the Rome Sentinel the child was beaten while Butler was staying with the child's mother for several days last November.

The child suffered a black eye, bruising and scratching.

Police say the injuries were at various stages of healing when the child was returned to his father, who took the boy to Rome Hospital.

Additional charges against Butler are possible.