Rome Man Arrested After Low Speed Chase In Log Skidder

A Rome man is facing charges after he forced State Police cruisers off the road with a log skidder.

State Police were dispatched to a residence on Cemetery Road in Rome Wednesday for reports of a domestic dispute between father and son.

Photo Credit - New York State Police

Troopers were notified that the suspect, 43-year-old Charles David Anken III, was pursuing his father who was driving his pickup truck in the log skidder.

Troopers located both vehicles traveling north on Pennystreet Road and were forced off the road by the skidder.

A low-speed pursuit ensued and Anken III eventually abandonded the skidder in the woods after driving through a field.

Anken was eventually taken into custody and charged with Reckless Endangerment, DWI and several other traffic violations.