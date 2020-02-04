Rome Man Arrested For Stealing Checks From Family Member

A Rome man has been arrested by State Police for allegedly cashing forged checks.

Authorities say 31-year-old Louis Gisondi stole several checks from a family member, signed them and cashed them.

Police say Gisondi cashed these checks at various banks throughout the City of Rome and the total amount of money stolen from the victim totaled over $1,000.

Gisondi was arraigned in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court on several Felony charges including Forgery, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, Grand Larceny and Misdemeanor Attempted Petit Larceny.

He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in Rome City Court at a later date.