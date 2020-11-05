Rome Man Convicted Of Killing His Wife

A jury has found 48-year old Jason D’Avoilo of Rome guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of his wife.

Today’s verdict came after a nearly two-week long trial in Oneida County Court.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching their verdict.

Authorities say D’Avolio killed his wife Kerrilee D’Avolio in July of last year by shooting her in the back of the head and then placed her body in a dumpster.

The defense claimed Kerrilee committed suicide.

Jason D’Avolio will be sentenced on January 12th and faces 25 years to life in prison.