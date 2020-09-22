Rome Man Facing Federal Charges For Alleged Sexual Exploitation

A Rome man appeared in a Federal Courtroom Monday on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Federal Prosecutors allege 55-year-old Michael Mayhew took several sexually explicit photos of a 6-year-old child using his cell phone in December of 2018.

Officials say, Mayhew was ordered detained without bail pending a hearing on Thursday and if convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. He could face the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $250,000. If convicted, Mayhew will also face five years to life of post release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender, if convicted.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Oneida County Sherriff’s Office, Rome Police Department, Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police, United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood.