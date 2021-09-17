Rome Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident In The Town Of Western

State Police say a Rome man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 46 and Main Street in the Town of Western.

Troopers say 44-year-old Earl Turner from Kentucky was traveling north on Route 46 just after 5:00 on Thursday evening and attempted to make a left hand turn onto Main Street when a motorcycle struck the rear of his vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 67-year-old Mehdi Tayefeh, was taken to Rome Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Turner was injured in the crash.

Witnesses told police Tayefeh had begun to pass multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone that had slowed down due to Turner making the left hand turn.

The investigation is continuing.

