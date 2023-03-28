A Rome man is facing a charge of threatening mass harm.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says the incident took place at around 2:30 on Monday afternoon - March 27 - at the Oneida County Courthouse in the city of Utica. The exact nature of the threat was not disclosed by authorities.

By Tuesday morning, Rome police had located and arrested Anthony Russell. He faces a charge of Making a Threat of Mass Harm, a class-B misdemeanor.

Maciol says at no time was there a threat to the public.

Russell would be released on an appearance ticket and is due back to answer the charge a future date, officials said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

