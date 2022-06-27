City Of Rome New York Hosting Classic Movie Night With The Goonies

Looking for something to do with the family in the City of Rome New York? How about movie night?

The City of Rome is hosting Movie Night at Franklyn Field from 7:30PM - 10PM on Wednesday June 29th. They will be showing The Goonies, thanks to the US Army Recruiting Station in Rome. The movie will start right at 8:30PM.

Throughout the night, the US Army Recruiting Station will be on hand to provide some information and games. Arizona Tacos of Rome will also be available for food purchases.

Bring your own blankets and chairs! Please note, the film is rated PG. © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc."

Another Park Movie Night will be held at Pinti Field on Wednesday, July 13th from 7:30 pm- 9:30 pm. We will update this story with more info on that movie night when it becomes available.

City Of Rome New York Announces 2022 CanalFest Schedule

CanalFest’22 will be here before you know it.

It's being held on August 5th, 6th and 7th. This annual festival takes place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.

Gates open Friday, August 5, at 5PM, and 12PM Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th. Enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling and culinary delights until dark then stay for the Fireworks.

There is no charge for attendance, however a donation of $1 is suggested. 100% of all proceeds from the event go back to the community over the year in the form of Rotary Donations and Community Service Projects.

