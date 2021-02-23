He grew up in upstate New York in the city of Rome, went into the Army, lived in LA and moved back to Central New York - and that's when he became a mobster. That's according to a book written by a Roman known as the "Hollywood Mob Boss" who after five years in federal prison, now resides in sunny Los Angels.

Orlando "Ori" Spado spoke with WIBX's Keeler Show on Tuesday, and revealed stories

Book cover, courtesy of Ori Spado.

about his time connected to some of the nation's biggest mob bosses. While he was known in Hollywood as its "Mob Boss," he never did become a made-man, he says, because he "didn't want to be owned by anyone." But, he claims, he had big friends and he was an amazing negotiator, which allowed him to serve as a liaison for the mob for influential people and stars like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and even modern stars like Celine Dion.

Spado credits legendary screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi with talking him into telling his story. Nicholas Pileggi is the author of big time mob stories like Casino, Wiseguy and Goodfellas. He tells of a more than 40-year relationship with friend and associate John “ Sonny” Franzese, underboss of the Colombo organized crime family. Franzese died in 2020 at the age of 103.

With permission from Ori Spado.

Spado spent just over five years in federal prison after being found guilty on a Columbo family indictment in 2008, after being charged with distribution of cocaine, and a home evasion conviction on a crime that took place in Burbank, CA, that Spado says never happened. He also says that the cocaine distribution conviction was also a setup. Still, he says he never became an informant for the FBI and was "never a rat" no matter how hard the FBI tried. He was released from prison in 2013.

Spado's book, "Accidental Gangster" is available in hardcover through Amazon, an audio book version through Audible.com and autographed copies through his website, www.TheAccidentalGangster.com. The book talks about his time as a very successful insurance agent in the Utica-Rome area, his experience with several local people who he names in the books, and of course, his dealings with celebrities and high rollers in Hollywood. Still, the book never reveals a single secret involving any of his mob contacts, or the celebrities he says he helped.

Watch the full interview below: