Rome Police Investigating Animal Cruelty Complaint

Rome Police are investigating an animal cruelty complaint.

Officers were called to Third Street last week, where they found a resident who appeared to be cooking a canine carcass on a makeshift grill.

The resident told police the animal was a coyote.

Officers were unable to determine if the animal were a coyote or a domestic dog.

The animal was taken to Cornell University to undergo testing to confirm its species.

Police say charges are pending test results.

Rome Animal Control researched lost dogs in the area, but no domestic dogs matching the size and weight of the animal were in their records.

The investigation is continuing.