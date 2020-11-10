Rome Police Investigating Three Shots Fired Incidents

Rome Police are investigating three shots fired incidents that happened over the weekend.

The first two took place on Saturday night on the 200 and 500 blocks of Expense Street about two hours apart.

Multiple shots were fired into an unoccupied home on the 500 block of Expense Street.

No one was injured in either incident.

Another shots fired incident took place on Sunday night at the intersection of Stevens and Curtis Streets, where shots were fired into an unoccupied vehicle.

There were no injuries.

Police say it’s not known at this time if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rome PD at (315) 339-7717.