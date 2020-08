UPDATED 12:14 - Rome Police say Ayannamariah has been found and has been returned home.

Rome Police are looking for information regarding a missing teen.

14-year old Ayannamariah Castello is about five-feet-six inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

She was last seen at her home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rome PD at (315) 339-7780.