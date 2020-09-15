Rome Police Warn Of Telephone Scam

Rome Police say they’ve been getting several complaints of people receiving telephone calls with the caller ID reading “Rome Police Department.”

The numbers are showing as either (315) 339-7706 or (315) 339-7710.

Police say the call, which states your Apple account has been hacked, is a scam.

They say neither of the phone numbers are a legitimate call or number utilized by the Rome PD.

Police say do not answer the calls and as always, do not give out any private information or answer any prompts should you answer.

If you receive these calls, you’re asked to report them to the Federal Trade Commission.