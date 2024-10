A Rome woman is facing charges following a domestic dispute.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies responded to an address on State Route 69 in the Town of Lee late Wednesday night.

An investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Tammy Turnage. She is facing multiple charges including Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing and Criminal Mischief.