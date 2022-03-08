Russian Oligarch’s Jet Secretly Flies From Hudson Valley To Liberia To NY

A Russian oligarch who's one of the richest men in the world just secretly flew his private jet from the Hudson Valley to Liberia and quickly back to New York.

Jack Sweeney, 19, first made news when he made a Twitter account that tracked the movement of Elon Musk's private plane. Musk is of course Tesla's CEO.

The University of Central Florida freshman now has a new project that deals with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Twitter page Russian Oligarch Jets tracks flights from 30 private jets that belong to extremely rich Russian businessmen.

MTV Presents "Infinity Flight 206 With Fall Out Boy" Getty Images loading...

A Russian oligarch is a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence, according to Oxford. It's alleged that Russian oligarchs use their power for corrupt purposes.

World Leaders Meet For G8 Summit AT Lough Erne Getty Images loading...

"It would be pretty cool to see one of their planes seized," Sweeney told CBS MoneyWatch.

Sweeny tracks the private planes with an algorithm he created that taps into public records of jet ownership and flight data. He says he was inspired to create the Twitter account when people wondered if he could use the algorithm he used to track Musk's plan on Russian oligarchs.

"People want these people tracked down and have their assets tracked down and to take their yachts and jets," Sweeney told CBS.

Sweeney's tracking of Russian oligarchs has Hudson Valley connections.

Twitter/@RUOligarchJets Twitter/@RUOligarchJets loading...

Last week, Leonard Blavatnik's private plane flew out of Newburgh, New York. The plane went from Newburgh to Liberia, according to Sweeny.

"Leonard Blavatnik's Jet N600EB Took off near Newburgh, New York, US. Going to Liberia, Guanacaste, CR (LIR, Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport) arriving in ~4h27m," Sweeny tweeted.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Getty Images for NARAS loading...

Blavatnik's net worth is over $36 billion. Bloomberg considers him the 34th richest person in the world.

Blavatnik was born in Russia but holds U.S. citizenship. In 2013, he earned about $7 billion after he sold a stake in a Russian oil venture, News 9 reports.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Getty Images for NARAS loading...

On Saturday his jet departed from White Plains and went to England, Sweeny reports.

Twitter/@RUOligarchJets Twitter/@RUOligarchJets loading...

Sweeny's last update on Blavatnik's plane has it remaining in England. It's unclear why the plane was in the Hudson Valley or Liberia.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

13 Things Invented in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for many things, but not many people are aware that some of the world's most iconic inventions were made right here in our area.