The Buffalo Sabres are having a better season than last year, to say the least. They have been producing much better offensively and if it wasn't for the horrendous goaltending Buffalo had the first two months of the season, they could be in the discussion for a Wild Card playoff spot right now.

The Sabres lost last night, 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center on a snowy night in Downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo got goals from Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons in a losing effort. The loss drops the Sabres to 10-18-6, and the playoffs look like they will not happen for the 11th straight season.

Get our free mobile app

Sabres head coach Don Granato was noticeably fiery during the postgame press conference after the loss. It had to do with Sabres top defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, and the media's criticism of him during the season, and even dating back to last season.

"You guys even in this room, call him out for every damn mistake the guy makes," said Granato.

You can watch the video below.

Granato applauded Dahlin's fearless style of hockey and says that he told he team why he loves watching him play.

It's clear that Dahlin is playing with much more confidence since Granato took over as head coach in March of 2021 from former head coach, Ralph Krueger.

Dahlin does make mistakes from time to time, but his skating and puck-handling ability is far and away better than anyone on the Sabres roster and hopefully, he stays in Buffalo for a long time, and continues to improve.

Sabres are next in action against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home this Tuesday at 7 pm.

Buffalo Sabres Captains Since 2000

Buffalo Sabres Goalie Masks Take a look at some amazing Goalie Masks in Buffalo Sabres history.

16 Buffalo Bills With Some Of The Best And Worst Nicknames

28 Songs To Play For When You Break a Table These are the best 28 songs to play when you see someone preparing to take the leap of faith.