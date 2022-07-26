Sack Sees Shook After Shook Shocks by Allegedly Robbing Car Wash Ten Times in Greenport

A Columbia County man faces multiple charges after police say he stole from or damaged property at a car wash ten times.

New York State Police from the barracks in Livingston were called to the Cantele Car Wash on Fairview Avenue in Greenport on April 22, 2002 after receiving a call about two break-ins that had allegedly taken place at the business.

According to a written release the NYSP says that the results of their investigation determined that one suspect "burglarized the car wash on ten occasions stealing over $4,000 and damaged the vending machine and coin dispenser in the process."

The suspect was later identified as 35-year-old Joseph W. Shook of Stockport, New York.

Police arrested Shook and took him into custody for processing on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Shook was charged with the following:

ten counts of Burglary in the Third Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class D felony)

Police say he was arraigned before Judge Barry Sack in the Town of Greenport Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance in July.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

