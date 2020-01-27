Salka Announces Grant For Vernon Water District

Assemblyman John Salka has secured a $50,000 grant for the Town of Vernon to assist in bringing the Vernon Center Water District up to code.

Water sources have been contaminated by a large salt site, resulting in unsafe drinking water for residents.

Salka says he’ll work to help extend the public water line to affected parts of the town and ensure that everyone has a safe and reliable source of water.

“This is a public safety matter that demands all of our attention,” Salka said. “Securing this money to ensure that all residents have a safe and drinkable source of water is a step in the right direction. I’m confident that by working with town officials and other state officials we can ensure that nothing like this happens again. Everyone in New York deserves access to a safe and healthy supply of water. It’s common sense!”