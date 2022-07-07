Sangertown Square Brings Back An Event The Kids Are Sure To Love!

A summer favorite is returning to Central New York, giving parents yet another fun activity to do with their kids this year.

Sangertown Square in New Hartford is proud to announce the return of Tykes Tuesday this summer. The annual event allows kids ages 1-12 to participate in a number of free activities at the mall. This will run on select Tuesdays throughout the months of July and August.

In addition this year, Sangertown Square is excited to introduce Teen Tuesday. They have teamed up with Beyond Reality to host their own event for kids ages 12-17 on July 26th.

Check out the full schedule for this summer:

July 12th - Pretzel Rolling Demo at Auntie Anne's

- Pretzel Rolling Demo at Auntie Anne's July 19th - Crafts at Hot Topic

- Crafts at Hot Topic July 26th - Teen Tuesday Virtual Fun at Beyond Reality

- Teen Tuesday Virtual Fun at Beyond Reality August 9th - Build Your Own Sundae at The Smoothie Bar

- Build Your Own Sundae at The Smoothie Bar August 16th - Crafts on the Patio at PiNZ

- Crafts on the Patio at PiNZ August 23rd - Animal Presentation with the Utica Zoo

Though Tykes and Teen Tuesday events are all free, space is limited. With that being said, registration is required for certain events. All children that are registered will receive a goodie bag with discounts from participating stores.

If you're looking for more information on each event, you can get more details here. Sangertown Square always has the latest of what's going on at the mall on their website.

